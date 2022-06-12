Anand Rathi sees 40% upside in Dolly Khanna share that has shed 20% this year

Dolly Khanna portfolio: After climbing to 52-week high in early August 2021, NCL Industries share price has been under base building mode and the stock has remained beers' favourite 'sell on rise' stock for the last 9 months. In YTD time, NCL Industries share has dipped from ₹218 to ₹171 levels, logging more than 20 per cent dip in 2022. However, the Dolly Khanna share has shown some upside movement and sustained at higher levels, giving hope of some sharp rebound in the scrip. According to Anand Rathi research report, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock may go up to ₹242 apiece levels in long term. NCL Industries share price today is ₹171 apiece on NSE, which means Anand Rathi is expecting more than 40 per cent rise in this stock in long term

