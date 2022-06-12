Anand Rathi sees 40% upside in Dolly Khanna share that has shed 20% this year

Anand Rathi sees 40% upside in Dolly Khanna share that has shed 20% this year2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Dolly Khanna portfolio: In YTD time, NCL Industries share price has dipped from ₹218 to ₹171 levels, logging more than 20 per cent dip in 2022
Dolly Khanna portfolio: After climbing to 52-week high in early August 2021, NCL Industries share price has been under base building mode and the stock has remained beers' favourite 'sell on rise' stock for the last 9 months. In YTD time, NCL Industries share has dipped from ₹218 to ₹171 levels, logging more than 20 per cent dip in 2022. However, the Dolly Khanna share has shown some upside movement and sustained at higher levels, giving hope of some sharp rebound in the scrip. According to Anand Rathi research report, this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock may go up to ₹242 apiece levels in long term. NCL Industries share price today is ₹171 apiece on NSE, which means Anand Rathi is expecting more than 40 per cent rise in this stock in long term
Highlighting the reason for being bullish on this Dolly Khanna share, Anand Rathi research report says, "Despite volumes dipping across divisions (except energy), NCL’s Q4 revenue was the highest, given a fillip by healthy realisation growth. However, the inflationary situation pummeled operating performance. A pending environmental clearance continues to delay the expansion of the Vishakhapatnam GU. In the prevailing high-cost context, passing on costs will be key to watch."
On valuations of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, the brokerage says, "While the Line-I modernisation at the Mattampally GU is in progress, the Vishakapatnam GU expansion continues to be delayed due to pending environmental clearances. While operations have yet to commence at modular containers, the door division is likely to operate at a loss in near term."
On its suggestion to positional stock market investors in regard to NCL Industries shares, Anand Rathi report said, "We retain our Buy rating, with a target price of ₹242 per share."
Dolly Khanna shareholding in NCL Industries
As per NCL Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 7,22,917 NCL Industries shares, which is 1.60 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.