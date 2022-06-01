Anand Rathi sees 70% upside in this fashion stock in long term

Arvind Fashions share price has been trading range-bound with negative bias for near 6 months. However, the fashion stock has given some sharp upside move in last one week, which has attracted attention of various stock market analysts. Brokerages have have become bullish on Arvind Fashions shares include Anand Rathi as well. The brokerage believes that Arvind Fashions shares are out of consolidation phase and it can give upside moves from current levels of around ₹265 and can go up to ₹453 apiece levels in long term. Means the brokerage report believes that the fashion stock will surge around 70 per cent in long term.

