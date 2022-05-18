Anand Rathi sees over 39% potential upside on this multibagger chemical stock

“The company reported strong results in Q4FY22, which were above expectations. The earnings reflect the trickle down effect of the operational initiatives undertaken by the company, including backward integration in the Chromium segment and capacity expansion in the Barium segment. We expect the robust growth momentum to continue as its capital expenditure exercise is complete. It will facilitate expansion in operating margins in the next 2 years. Also, the topline will be benefitted with 50% expansion in the barium plant capacity. Factoring in its sturdy growth going ahead, we value the company at a P/E multiple of 15x its FY24E EPS of INR 141.1 and revise our target price upwards to INR 2,116 per share (earlier TP: INR 1,892 per share). Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd," Anand Rathi has said.

