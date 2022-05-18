Anand Rathi sees potential upside on this multibagger chemical stock

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 31.8 percent YoY to ₹1,434.5 crore in 4Q FY22 from ₹1088.13 Cr and 49.4 percent to ₹3,579.8 crore in FY22 which was ₹2395.60 in March 31, 2021. In 4Q FY2, the company's net profit, or profit after tax (PAT), increased by 32.2 percent y-o-y to ₹177.0 crore from ₹133.93 crore the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an EPS of Rs.19.62 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to Rs. 14.84 for the same quarter in the previous year. The company's Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per share with a face value of ₹10 for the fiscal year 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders.