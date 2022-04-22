Anand Rathi sees strong upside in this multibagger IT stock in long term

Mastek shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one month, this IT stock has remained under the sell-off heat as the stock has shed near 3 per cent in this period. In fact, the stock has been under consolidation phase after ushering in new year 2022 as Mastek share price in YTD time has plunged from around ₹3040 to ₹2935 levels, logging near 3.5 per cent loss in this period. However, Mastek share price today has surged near 4 per cent and Anand Rathi believes that the consolidation phase is soon going to become history for the multibagger IT stock. It believes that Mastek share price may surge from current ₹2935 levels to ₹3400 levels in long-term.

