Anand Rathi bullish on this logistics stock, sees strong upside

Anand Rathi said that it believes that TCI is well placed in India’s logistics industry given its strength and capability. Various government initiatives and key strategies will drive the growth of the logistics sector. Logistic industry is key contributor to the country’s vision of being $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. The rise in e-commerce, growing omni-channels, China+1 strategy will also add to the growth of the industry, it added.

