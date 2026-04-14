Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers announces ₹5 final dividend along with Q4 results

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, the brokerage arm of Anand Rathi, announced a dividend while reporting its financial performance for the March-ending quarter.

The company today posted revenue from operations rising 28.1% year-on-year to ₹255.7 crore, compared to ₹199.6 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA surged 51.4% YoY to ₹110.3 crore, while margins expanded sharply by 666 basis points to 43.2%.

On the bottom line, profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, jumping 125.7% YoY to ₹41.6 crore, with PAT margin improving significantly by 703 basis points to 16.2%, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved profitability.

Advertisement

The company witnessed a slight dip in its broking revenues during the period, which was more than compensated by interest on MTF and distribution income.

Revenue from broking-related services grew 14.5% YoY to ₹120.1 crore, remaining the largest contributor to overall revenue. Interest income from a margin trading facility (MTF) witnessed a sharp rise of 50.2% YoY to ₹43.2 crore, indicating strong traction in leveraged trading, as per the company's Q4 earnings filing.

Distribution income also posted healthy growth of 34.3% YoY to ₹35.3 crore, while other income from operations increased 43.8% YoY to ₹57.1 crore, supporting overall revenue growth.

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹932.2 crore, reflecting a 10% YoY growth, while EBITDA and PAT grew by 22% and 25% to ₹379.6 crore (41% EBITDA margin) and ₹129.3 crore (14% PAT margin), respectively, its earnings filing showed.

Advertisement

Commenting on the results, Mr Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We continued to remain focused on strengthening our client relationships by enabling informed, long-term investment decisions and ensuring that every engagement creates enduring value."

“This differentiated, client-centric approach, which is a cornerstone of our strategy, continues to strengthen us as we navigate an evolving market landscape. With a strong foundation in place, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders,” he further added.

Declares dividend of ₹ 5 per share The company also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share. The dividend, if approved by members at the forthcoming 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited or dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Advertisement

The company’s shares have recovered sharply in recent sessions after witnessing a one-way decline. Over the last eight trading sessions, the stock has rebounded 37%, marking one of its biggest comebacks since listing. However, it still trades 27% below its record high.

The shares debuted on Indian exchanges in September 2025, listing at ₹432 apiece, higher than the issue price of ₹414 per share. Following the healthy debut, the stock remained strong in the subsequent months, reaching a record high of ₹794 apiece in November 2025.

The company provides a wide range of financial services, including broking, margin trading, and the distribution of financial products, under the brand name ‘Anand Rathi.’ Catering to a diverse clientele, it serves retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.