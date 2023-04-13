Stock market today: After strong Q4 results and 140 per cent final dividend, Anand Rathi shares attracted bulls' attention and hit life-time high of ₹884.55 apiece on NSE in early morning deals on Thursday. On Wednesday after closure of stock market, board of directors of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd approved final dividend of ₹7 per equity share to its shareholders. Anand Rathi dividend was approved while announcing its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Anand Rathi informed Indian stock market exchanges that the financial company has logged net rise of 23 per cent in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY23 on YoY-basis. The company is yet to announce record date for dividend payment. Anand Rathi has already given ₹5 per share interim dividend in October 2022. so, total dividend given by Anand Rathi in FY23 is ₹12 per share.

After announcement of Anand Rathi Q4 results and final dividend to the tune of 140 per cent on Wednesday, Anand Rathi share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹884.55 apiece on NSE, which is now its new life-time high.

Anand Rathi dividend

Informing Indian stock exchanges about the final dividend payment, Anand Rathi said, "The Board of Directors have declared Final Dividend of ₹7 per Equity Share of Face Value of ₹5 each of the Company (140% of Face Value). Total Dividend for FY23 stood at ₹12 per Equity Share (Interim Dividend of ₹5 per Equity Share)."

As per the information available on BSE website — bseindia.com, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹43 crores for Jan - Mar 2023 (Q4FY23), an increase of 23% compared to Jan - Mar 2022 (Q4FY22) and total revenue of ₹147 crores representing an increase of 28%.

The Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹169 crores for Apr – Mar 2023 (FY23), an increase of 33% compared to Apr – Mar 2022 (FY22) and total revenue during same period rose 31% to ₹558 crores.

Total revenue of the company increased by 31% to ₹538 Crores while PAT grew by 34% to ₹168 Crores. The financial company has reported 785 rise in net flow to ₹4,896 crore.

Commenting on Anand Rathi Q4 results, Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer at Anand Rathi Wealth said, "“Amidst geopolitical tension, higher inflation, and the higher interest rate environment, the Indian economy remained resilient during the year. With inflation expected to moderate and the investment cycle reviving, the economy is likely to do well in the current year."

Anand Rathi CEO went on to add that in FY23 our revenue grew by 31% to ₹558 crores, and PAT grew by 33% to ₹169 crores. Our holistic approach has also aided us in achieving strong AUM growth of 18% YoY at ₹38,993 crores.