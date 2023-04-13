Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Anand Rathi shares hit life-time high after Q4 results, 140% final dividend
Back

Stock market today: After strong Q4 results and 140 per cent final dividend, Anand Rathi shares attracted bulls' attention and hit life-time high of 884.55 apiece on NSE in early morning deals on Thursday. On Wednesday after closure of stock market, board of directors of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd approved final dividend of 7 per equity share to its shareholders. Anand Rathi dividend was approved while announcing its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Anand Rathi informed Indian stock market exchanges that the financial company has logged net rise of 23 per cent in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY23 on YoY-basis. The company is yet to announce record date for dividend payment. Anand Rathi has already given 5 per share interim dividend in October 2022. so, total dividend given by Anand Rathi in FY23 is 12 per share.

After announcement of Anand Rathi Q4 results and final dividend to the tune of 140 per cent on Wednesday, Anand Rathi share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 884.55 apiece on NSE, which is now its new life-time high.

Anand Rathi dividend

Informing Indian stock exchanges about the final dividend payment, Anand Rathi said, "The Board of Directors have declared Final Dividend of 7 per Equity Share of Face Value of 5 each of the Company (140% of Face Value). Total Dividend for FY23 stood at 12 per Equity Share (Interim Dividend of 5 per Equity Share)."

Anand Rathi Q4 results

As per the information available on BSE website — bseindia.com, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported a consolidated net profit of 43 crores for Jan - Mar 2023 (Q4FY23), an increase of 23% compared to Jan - Mar 2022 (Q4FY22) and total revenue of 147 crores representing an increase of 28%.

The Company reported a consolidated net profit of 169 crores for Apr – Mar 2023 (FY23), an increase of 33% compared to Apr – Mar 2022 (FY22) and total revenue during same period rose 31% to 558 crores.

Total revenue of the company increased by 31% to 538 Crores while PAT grew by 34% to 168 Crores. The financial company has reported 785 rise in net flow to 4,896 crore.

Commenting on Anand Rathi Q4 results, Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer at Anand Rathi Wealth said, "“Amidst geopolitical tension, higher inflation, and the higher interest rate environment, the Indian economy remained resilient during the year. With inflation expected to moderate and the investment cycle reviving, the economy is likely to do well in the current year."

Anand Rathi CEO went on to add that in FY23 our revenue grew by 31% to 558 crores, and PAT grew by 33% to 169 crores. Our holistic approach has also aided us in achieving strong AUM growth of 18% YoY at 38,993 crores.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout