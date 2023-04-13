Anand Rathi shares hit life-time high after Q4 results, 140% final dividend2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:41 PM IST
- Anand Rathi share price today hit life-time high of ₹884.55 apiece on NSE,, logging more than 8.50 per cent intraday gain against its close price on Wednesday
Stock market today: After strong Q4 results and 140 per cent final dividend, Anand Rathi shares attracted bulls' attention and hit life-time high of ₹884.55 apiece on NSE in early morning deals on Thursday. On Wednesday after closure of stock market, board of directors of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd approved final dividend of ₹7 per equity share to its shareholders. Anand Rathi dividend was approved while announcing its Q4 results on Wednesday.
