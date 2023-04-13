Anand Rathi shares hit life-time high after Q4 results, 140% final dividend

Anand Rathi informed Indian stock market exchanges that the financial company has logged net rise of 23 per cent in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY23 on YoY-basis. The company is yet to announce record date for dividend payment. Anand Rathi has already given ₹5 per share interim dividend in October 2022. so, total dividend given by Anand Rathi in FY23 is ₹12 per share.