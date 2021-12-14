Anand Rathi Wealth shares today made its debut in the Indian stock market giving marginal premium to the allottees. The public issue got listed on NSE at ₹600 levels against its price band of ₹530 to ₹550, yielding around 9 per cent listing gain for the lucky bidders. According to stock market experts, allottees should book profit at current levels as there can be sharp decline in Anand Rathi share price.

As per stock market experts, current valuation of Anand Rathi is around 10-15 per cent higher from its peers and hence, one should exit from the newly listed counter at current levels and re-enter at around ₹450 per share levels.

Speaking on Anand Rathi share price outlook post-listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "One should book profit at current levels as the issue is currently priced at around 10-15 per cent higher from its peers. So, those who got Anand Rathi shares during allotment and have short-term perspective should book profit now and re-enter at around ₹450 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹397 levels. Those allottees who have long-term perspective, can keep on accumulating on every 4-5 per cent dip from current levels."

Advising fresh investors to wait for some time; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "We believe the wealth creation industry has tremendous potential and may perform much better in the coming years. Short-term investors who got the allotment can place a stop loss of ₹550 while long-term investors can hold the stock. New investors can look for long-term investment opportunities after the market stabilizes."

Echoing with Parth Nyati's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Long-term investors should hold this stock on the back of a strong industry outlook while those who applied for listing gain can keep a stop loss of ₹550. New investors can look for buying opportunities at any dip with a long term view."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

