Anand Rathi stock recommendation: This IT services stock may rise over 13% in one month

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), a leading IT firm catering to the banking and financial services sector, are showing signs of renewed bullish momentum, according to domestic brokerage Anand Rathi. The brokerage has issued a positive outlook on the stock, suggesting it may deliver gains of over 13 percent in the next one month, driven by a solid technical setup and improving trend indicators.

Technical Setup Points to Bullish Breakout Analysts at Anand Rathi note that OFSS has recently established a strong base in the ₹8,300–8,750 range and is now trading comfortably above the ₹8,800 mark. This price action is being interpreted as a sign of consolidation before a potential breakout. A particularly bullish signal comes from the inside value relationship between the monthly R1 and S1 floor Camarilla pivots—an arrangement often associated with sharp upward moves.

Adding to the bullish view, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reclaimed the 50 level, a threshold commonly viewed as a pivot for upside momentum. The stock's price behaviour, combined with momentum oscillators, suggests the possibility of a sustained rally in the short term.

Strategy and Price Targets Given the current technical strength, Anand Rathi recommends initiating long positions in OFSS within the ₹8,700–8,900 range. The target is set at ₹9,800, indicating a potential upside of over 13 percent. To manage risk, the brokerage advises a stop-loss at ₹8,300.

Recent Stock Performance Despite a subdued May where the IT stock slipped 3 percent, OFSS posted an 11 percent gain in April and rose 1 percent in March. These recent gains follow a challenging start to 2025, with the stock falling 15 percent in February and 29 percent in January. Over the past 12 months, however, the stock has gained nearly 19 percent, reflecting its long-term resilience and potential for further upside.

Strong Q4 Earnings and Interim Dividend Boost Sentiment The technical bullishness is underpinned by OFSS’s strong financial performance in the March 2025 quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹643.9 crore, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.06 percent to ₹1,716.3 crore. On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 14.96 percent, while revenue increased 4.50 percent.

For the full fiscal year 2024–25, OFSS reported a 7.22 percent rise in consolidated net income to ₹2,379.6 crore and a 7.43 percent increase in net sales to ₹6,846.8 crore. The board also declared a generous interim dividend of ₹265 per share for the year.

Commenting on the results, OFSS Managing Director and CEO Makarand Padalkar said, “Our business model, founded on customer focus, domain specialization, and global diversification, continues to deliver market success.” He noted that the company’s License and Cloud Revenues grew 13 percent annually—marking the fourth straight year of double-digit growth. The company also reported an improved operating margin of 44 percent, up 180 basis points over the previous fiscal year.

Overall, backed by a strong technical setup and healthy fundamentals, OFSS is showing signs of renewed momentum. With its stock price breaking out of a consolidation zone and key indicators pointing north, traders and investors with a short-term horizon may find the current levels attractive for initiating fresh long positions. As earnings growth and dividend payouts lend further support to sentiment, OFSS appears well-positioned for a potential upside in the weeks ahead.