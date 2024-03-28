Anand Rathi suggests these two renewable energy stocks on strong finances
“We initiate coverage of these two companies, with Buy ratings, at TPs of respectively Rs49 (35x FY26e PE) and Rs590 (30x FY26e PE),” the brokerage firm said.
Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind, assigning them 'Buy' ratings. This move comes in light of the renewed attention on the wind-energy sector driven by the government's ambitious growth agendas.
