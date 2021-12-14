Mumbai: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth made a steady stock markets debut on Tuesday. The non-bank wealth solutions firm was listed at ₹600, 9% higher than its issue price of ₹550.

The ₹660 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 9.78 times in the price band of ₹530-550.

The IPO is valued at 51 times FY21 earnings and 9.5 times FY21 book value, which are at significant premium of its listed peer IIFL Wealth Management, Vikas Jain, analyst, Reliance Securities said ahead of the issue.

“Considering the superior asset under management (AUM) book (2 times of IIFL Wealth), income yield and return ratios, we believe the premium valuations are justified and the IPO is reasonably priced. However, limited gains can be expected hereon in the medium-term perspective, as incremental value accretion can be possible only with the sustainability of strong performance in ensuing quarters," Jain added.

Anand Rathi acts as a mutual fund distributor, registered with AMFI. It distributes mutual fund schemes managed by AMCs and earns distribution commissions on a trail basis from AMCs. The company is currently present across 11 cities in India like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida.

“Given the fundamentals and growth potential, valuation of the company looks reasonable, as at upper end of price band, the company is valued at 7.5% AUM and 18.7 times EPS (annualised FY22E). The closest listed peer IIFL Wealth has over |2.2 lakh crore in AUM and trading at 25xFY22E (consensus) offers healthy growth potential too, said ICICIdirect Research.

As of August, its private wealth vertical catered to 6,564 active client families. The vertical focuses on the HNI segment with AUM potential of ₹5- ₹50 crore.

The AUM of ₹30209 crore comprises mutual fund schemes and other financial products such as bonds, MLDs and other securities held by clients. Its private wealth AUM has grown at a CAGR of 22.47% from Rs18037 crore as of 31 March, 2019 to ₹29472 crore on March 31, 2021.

It generated revenue of ₹279.2 crore and net profit of ₹45.1 crore in FY21 with profit margin of 16.2% and for five months ended August 31, 2021 profit margin has increased to 30.3%.

