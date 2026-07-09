Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results: Net profit rises 24%; AUM tops ₹1 lakh crore

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of the Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Group, on Thursday reported steady growth across key financial metrics for the quarter ended June 2026, despite heightened market volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions.

The wealth management firm posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹116 crore, up 24% year-on-year from ₹93.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company has guided for a profit of ₹460 crore in FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to ₹336.4 crore, with the company achieving nearly 24% of its FY27 revenue guidance of ₹1,415 crore in the first quarter.

Revenue from its mutual fund distribution business increased 16% year-on-year to ₹132 crore. Net inflows stood at ₹2,743 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹3,824 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid volatile market conditions.

The company also crossed a key milestone, with its assets under management (AUM) surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time to reach ₹1.06 lakh crore, representing a 21% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the number of active private wealth client families grew 13% to 13,941, while its relationship manager (RM) strength increased by 35 over the past year to 417, its filing showed.

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, and Feroze Azeez, Joint Chief Executive Officer, said, " This performance reflects our continued ability to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships, even in a challenging market environment. We onboarded 1,611 new client families on a net basis over the last twelve months, taking our total client base to 13,941 families."

"Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low at 0.09%, underscoring the strength of our client-centric, uncomplicated approach. We also recorded zero regret RM attrition during the quarter," they further added.

Shares remain on a winning run The company's shares have been on a sustained winning streak for more than a year, scaling fresh record highs and delivering strong returns to shareholders. The rally began in May 2025 and has continued unabated, with the stock maintaining its upward momentum.

Since then, the stock has surged from ₹851 apiece to its latest closing price of ₹2,095, translating into a gain of nearly 146%. Earlier this week, it hit another record high of ₹2,120 and has remained above the ₹2,000 mark throughout July so far.

On an annual basis, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last four calendar years. Its best annual performance came in 2023, when it surged 270%, followed by gains of 52% and 57% in the subsequent two years.