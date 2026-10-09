Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results 2026, dividend amount announcement today: Date, time, quarterly earnings schedule

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results 2026: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited were trading lower ahead of the announcement of their second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 on Friday, October 9.

The Q2 earnings season started this week, with companies like Tata Consultancy Services, GM Breweries, K&R Rail Engineering company announcing their quarterly results. Here are all the details about Anand Rathi Q2 result schedule, dividend record date, dividend expectations, etc.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 result date and time The Mumbai-headquartered financial services firm is scheduled to announce its Q2FY27 result on Friday, October 9. Anand Rathi Wealth’s board of directors will ‘consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Second quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2026.” The result will be announced after review by the Audit Committee of the Board.

The company’s hasn’t specifically mentioned the time of Q2 result announcement.

Anand Rathi Wealth dividend details, record date The company’s board of directors will consider and approve interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. The board has fixed Thursday, October 15, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“We hereby inform about revision in the Record Date as Thursday, 15th October, 2026, for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if declared, by the Board of Directors at their meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 09th October, 2026,” read the firm’s BSE filing released on Thursday.

Anand Rathi Wealth dividend history and expectations In April this year, the company’s board had announced a dividend of ₹7 per equity share. In October 2025, the board had approved ₹6 dividend for FY26. In May 2026, the board had recommended ₹7 dividend per equity share. Going by the trend, the stock investors can expect dividend payout in the range of ₹6-7 per share on Friday.

Action Date Time Q2 result Friday, Oct 9, 2026 Not disclosed Dividend announcement Friday, Oct 9, 2026 Not disclosed Q2 & H1 FY27 Earnings Conference Call Monday, Oct 12, 2026 2 pm IST