Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results 2026: Dividend declared; check amount, record date, net profit, revenue and key financials

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 results 2026: Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, on Friday, reported a 10.37% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net consolidated profit in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Despite decline in Q2 profit, the company announced first 80% interim dividend.

Earlier in the day, the stock closed 4.68% lower, after seeing selling pressure throughout the trading session.

Anand Rathi dividend Anand Rathi’s board of directors considered and approved interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share, which is 80% of the stock’s face value of ₹5. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share in April this year.

Anand Rathi dividend payment date The announced payout will be disbursed among eligible shareholders within “30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013,” stated the firm in its exchange filing released on October 9.

Anand Rathi dividend record date The board has fixed Thursday, October 15, as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action. Hence, Wednesday, October 14, effectively becomes the last date for investors to buy the stock and qualify for the dividend.

Anand Rathi Q2 result The company reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the firm) of ₹88.95 crore in Q2FY27, which is 10.37% lower than ₹99.26 crore of profit reported in the same quarter in previous financial year. Anand Rathi’s net profit stood at ₹162.73 crore in Q1FY27. The company’s net revenue from operations increased to ₹343.98 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹297.36 crore reported in Q1FY27.

Key financial updates In the first half of financial year 2026-27, its Asset Under Management (AUM) increased 18% annually to ₹1,08,377 crore. The firm’s net revenue surged 17% annually to ₹693 crore in H1FY27. Earnings per share (EPS) surged 22% to ₹7.3.