Anand Rathi Wealth share price hits fresh record high for 13th time in 2 months, up 82% in FY26 so far

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of the Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, has been making significant strides on Dalal Street, achieving multiple record highs and delivering substantial returns to its shareholders in recent months, positioning it as one of the few stocks that can withstand the volatility of the Indian stock market.

The company’s shares scaled a fresh peak of ₹2,987 apiece in Tuesday’s trading session (September 9), gaining 1.2% before settling at ₹2,926.

With this rally, Anand Rathi stock has now registered 13 record highs in just two months, rising 40% during the period and significantly outperforming the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, which fell 4.31% over the same timeframe. After regaining strength in May following a two-month decline, the stock has sustained momentum, closing the last four months in the green and gaining 83% since then.

Momentum accelerates after stellar June quarter results Though the stock has been gaining traction in recent years, momentum further accelerated following the stellar performance in the June quarter, which led to a 22.5% gain in July, its biggest monthly rise since November 2023.

The Street believes the company will again outperform its stated guidance in FY26, having already achieved 25% of its full-year PAT target and 24% of its revenue target in Q1FY26. It is also just 14% short of reaching its ₹1 lakh crore AUM milestone.

For FY26, management has guided revenue and PAT of ₹1,175 crore and ₹375 crore, respectively. In Q1FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹94 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 28% YoY jump, while the revenue from operations stood at ₹284 crore, up 16% from ₹237.6 crore in Q1FY25.

The company’s total AUM stood at ₹87,800 crore, a growth of 27% YoY, driven by consistently strong inflows and larger ticket sizes from clients. It recorded its highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹3,830 crore in Q1FY26, up 14% YoY, supported by favorable market sentiment.

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading ex-bonus at a ratio of 1:1 since March 2025. In July, joint CEO Feroze Azeez told CNBC-TV18 that internally, the company has discussed issuing bonuses every two to three years. However, he clarified that these were just internal discussions and not guidance. “Every time I give a bonus, I want to give an ₹14 dividend on the expanded number of shares. That’s the aspiration,” he said.

Stock trades 1000% above its IPO price The shares, which made their stock market debut in December 2021, have emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in recent history. Adjusted for bonus shares, the stock has surged nearly 1000% from its IPO price of ₹275 (adjusted) apiece.

It closed the last two calendar years in the green and is on track to end the ongoing year with higher returns as well.