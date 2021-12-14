Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth today listed at Indian bourses, delivering around 9 per cent premium to the allottees. Shares of non-bank wealth solution provider company is currently trading at ₹603 per shares on NSE after opening at ₹600 per stock levels.

Speaking on Anand Rathi share listing; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, “The company saw a decent response of 9.78 times from the investors and the stock was listed at ₹600 as compared to the issue price of ₹550 apiece with a 9% gain that was in line with our estimate."

"The issue looked fully priced against its performance till FY21. However, the company posted exceptional growth in 5MFY22," said Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO got subscribed 9.78 times of its offer in 3-day bidding from 2nd December to 6th December 2021. The public issue got subscribed 7.76 times in the retail category, 2.50 times in the QIB category and 25.42 times in the NII category. Company had fixed price band of the issue at ₹530 to ₹550 per equity share.

Anand Rathi Wealth is one of India's leading non-bank wealth solutions companies. It has been ranked amongst the top three non-bank mutual fund distributors in the country. The wealth solution provider company offers a wide product portfolio of wealth solutions, financial product distribution and technology solutions to its clients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.