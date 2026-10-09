Anand Rathi Wealth shares soar 330% in 3 years, but fall 5% today: What’s behind the slump? Can they fall more? Decoded

Anand Rathi Wealth shares declined almost 5% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 9 October. Anand Rathi Wealth share price opened at ₹2,132.25 against its previous close of ₹2,144 and dropped 4.9% to an intraday low of ₹2,039.70.

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What’s behind the slump? The fall in the stock price today can be broadly attributed to profit booking ahead of the company's Q2FY27 results, as the stock is up more than 30% so far in calendar year 2026 despite weak stock market sentiment.

The financial services firm will report its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

The company is also expected to announce an interim dividend for FY27. The board has fixed Thursday, 15 October 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Anand Rathi Wealth's Q2FY27 revenue from operations may grow by 16% year-on-year (YoY) to nearly ₹345 crore, supported by improved yields despite flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) asset under management (AUM) growth.

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Net profit, however, may decline 7.8% YoY to ₹92 crore, while EBITDA margins are expected to improve QoQ, driven by higher revenue growth, Motilal Oswal said.

Anand Rathi Wealth share price trend According to BSE data, the stock is up 334% in the last three years, while year-to-date, the stock is up 33%.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,267 on 18 September and a 52-week low of ₹1,354 on 27 January this year.

Can the stock fall more? Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said the stock has been consolidating in a range ( ₹2,000– ₹2,268 spot zone) for the past four months around its all-time highs.

The lower band of the congestion range also coincides with its 6-month exponential moving average.

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"A sustained trading move below the lower end of the range, i.e. ₹2,000 spot, could drag the stock towards the ₹1,850– ₹1,780 levels in the near term, which will be a good opportunity for medium-term investors to accumulate the stock," said Kumar.

According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Anand Rathi Wealth stock has been in an uptrend with the formation of higher highs and higher lows.

Thukral underscored that the stock is in a short-term corrective phase and is in the probable formation of a higher low.

"As soon as this correction is completed, the stock will again try to hit a fresh 52-week high. The stock price is trading with positive crossovers among its major EMAs. From the current formations, it seems that the stock could complete its correction in the range of ₹2,020 and ₹1,870," said Thukral.

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Anand Rathi Wealth technical chart

"The stock is in a long-term uptrend and is currently experiencing a correction, which could complete in the range of ₹2,020 and ₹1,870. After the completion of the correction, the stock is expected to resume its uptrend and create fresh highs," Thukral said.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.