Anant Raj, DLF, Sobha fall up to 3% as realty stocks resume losing streak

Real Estate stocks in focus today: Domestic real estate stocks witnessed another round of selling pressure in Thursday's trading session, as the Nifty Realty index tumbled 2% to end the day at 1,006, resuming its losing streak after a brief pause in the previous session. The index has closed in the red in three out of the last four sessions, losing 3.17%.

Real estate stocks had seen a stellar rally last week following the RBI’s deeper-than-expected repo rate cut of 50 basis points and an unexpected CRR cut of 100 basis points. The move boosted investor sentiment, as lower interest rates potentially spur residential demand across major cities and ease borrowing costs for developers, aiding project financing and expansion.

Following the RBI's double bonanza on Friday, the Nifty Realty index ended the session with a gain of 5%, emerging as the top-performing sector. In fact, the stocks had already been on a strong upward trajectory ahead of the RBI MPC meeting, driven by expectations of a continued rate-easing cycle, a trend further accelerated after the policy announcement.

From its April lows, the index has rallied 31%, making the real estate sector one of the biggest turnaround stories of 2025. However, the sharp gains may have prompted investors to book profits, contributing to the ongoing decline in real estate counters.

Indian stock market crashes as global uncertainties weigh on sentiment Indian stock market came under significant selling pressure in today’s session, with broad-based declines triggered by weak global cues that weighed on investor sentiment, sending the Nifty 50 and Sensex down over 1%. Tensions between the US and Iran flared up after recent media reports suggested that the US is preparing a partial evacuation of personnel in the Middle East, following Iran’s threat to strike US bases if nuclear negotiations fail.

Further pressure came as US President Donald Trump announced plans to send formal letters to key trading partners within the next one to two weeks, outlining unilateral tariffs aimed at pressuring countries into trade agreements.

Despite the tough rhetoric, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a potential extension of the current 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries showing “good faith” in ongoing trade talks.

While Trump said a framework on tariff rates had been reached to revive the fragile trade truce with China, the lack of specifics kept markets on edge, and China has yet to officially confirm any details about the trade deal.

Even as the framework is being finalized, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would remain at current levels.

