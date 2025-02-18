Mint Market

Anant Raj share price rallies over 3% on agreement with CSC Data Services

  • Anant Raj share price has given decent returns over the long term. The stock has rallied 43% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 350% in two years. In the past five years, Anant Raj shares have jumped by a staggering 2,964%.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Feb 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Anant Raj share price touched a 52-week high of ₹947.25 on 08 January, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹281.15 on 14 March, 2024.

Anant Raj share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with CSC Data Services India (CDSIL) for promoting different products. Anant Raj shares gained as much as 3.5% to an intraday high of 537.15 apiece on the BSE.

However, Anant Raj share price succumbed to profit booking at high levels, and dropped more than 2%.

Anant Raj said its 100% subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud (ARC) and CSC Data Services India has executed an agreement to jointly offer and promote the Rack Rental Business (Co-location data Center) and Cloud Services, to the different Government departments and Private organizations.

“The scope of this strategic agreement is to establish the general technical and business relationship between the parties for sovereign Data Centre & Cloud Services. ARC shall help and support CDSIL on technical, technology and marketing matters,” Anant Raj said in a regulatory filing.

ARC shall also help in implementing Data Centre Services or Disaster Recovery Services, it added.

Anant Raj Stock Price Trend

Anant Raj share price has remained weak in the near term. Over the past one month, Anant Raj shares have fallen 44%, while they are down 41% year-to-date (YTD). Anant Raj shares have dropped 22% in three months and over 13% in six months.

However, over the long term, Anant Raj stock price has given decent returns. The stock has rallied 43% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 350% in two years. In the past five years, Anant Raj shares have jumped by a staggering 2,964%.

Anant Raj share price touched a 52-week high of 947.25 on 08 January, 2025, and a 52-week low of 281.15 on 14 March, 2024. 

At 10:10 AM, Anant Raj shares were trading 2.31% lower at 507.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 10:11 AM IST
