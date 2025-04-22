Anant Raj share price zooms over 6% after net profit jumps 41% YoY in Q4

Anant Raj share price in focus today, April 21, as it jumped 6.36% in early trade to hit a 2-week high of ₹525 apiece after the company reported healthy set of numbers for the March ending quarter.

Advertisement

The company on Monday, reported a net profit of ₹119 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹84 crore in the same period last year, which is a growth of 41%, while the revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹541 crore as compared to ₹443 crore.

On the operating front, the EBITDA improved by 36.53% YoY to ₹142 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 26%, a 200 basis points jump from 24% reported in Q4FY24.

The real estate company also announced a dividend of ₹0.73 per equity share, which is 36.50% against the face value of ₹2 per equity share.

The company is engaged in real estate development with a focus on residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. It also provides data center space and real estate, as well as EPC services for data center buildouts.

Advertisement

Anant Raj share price trades 46% below from recent peak Despite today's rally in Anant Raj share price, it is still trading 46% below from its all-time peak of ₹947 apiece, which it attained in December 2024. This correction came after the stock witnessed a one-way rally between June 2022 and December 2024, delivering a massive return of 1,757% to its shareholders.

Also Read | How this real estate newbie made a killing with his Trump card

Despite short-term volatility in the stock price, analysts remain confident about the company’s growth prospects, given the rising demand for data centers in India, driven by both structural and cyclical factors.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial said that the company plans to develop Tier III and IV data centers with up to 157 MW IT load by modifying existing IT Park buildings in Haryana.

Advertisement