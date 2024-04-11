ANC Support Drops in South African Poll as Zuma Party Surges
Support for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is plunging and a party backed by former President Jacob Zuma may become the country’s third-biggest after next month’s election, a new opinion poll shows. The rand weakened.
