To boost the investing prowess of the retail investors, Angel Broking opened itself to API integration via SmartAPI. The feature is free to integrate with any platform including startups and stock advisories. It empowers the algo traders to execute real-time trades via Angel Broking along with the option of deploying their programs in 5 programming languages. At present, the platform supports Python, Nodejs, Java, R, Go.

SmartAPI has paved the way for the development of end-to-end trading services for Angel Broking customers. The retail broking house has 2.83 million customers, according to the monthly data in October.

The customers who would like to create algorithm in any of these languages will be able to execute order directly to their account through SmartAPI. For instance, customer-facing algo trading platforms can now integrate with Angel Broking platform and help their customers execute trades via the brokerage firm seamlessly.

With the introduction SmartAPI, users such as stock advisories and recommendation platforms, can now make their platform trading-ready with real-time trading functionalities. Using SmartAPI, traders can now implement a customised trading algorithm to drive automated trades at speed and scale without any cost. The SmartAPI platform will enable the investors to compete with professional investors through automating trade investments, with minimal lines of coding.

Commenting on the launch Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Ltd said, “SmartAPI will not only empower its users to build robust platforms and drive algo trading seamlessly, but also unlock the next wave of ultramodern services aimed at our customers. We have ensured that the platform supports the broadest range of programming languages and are working towards adding more in the near future."

The platform not only empowers customers to provide APIs in multiple coding languages but also assist them in getting their queries clarified by our panel of experts through a dedicated forum, the broking house said.

“We are very excited to introduce this platform to our customers and have an immense faith that they will find the platform to be both comprehensive in scope while offering a clear path to profitability and superior user experience." Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking Ltd.

Angel Broking Ltd (ABL) is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. It had more than 5.7 million downloads of Angel Broking mobile application and over 1 million downloads of Angel BEE mobile application. Span all over the country, it manages ₹192,830 million in client assets and over 2.7 million operational broking accounts.

Shares of Angel Broking were listed on the stock exchanges on 5 October 2020. The stock was listed at ₹275, at a discount of 10.13% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹306. It lost 3.52% to close at ₹266.15 on its listing day.

Angel Broking IPO was subscribed 3.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2020 and closed on 24 September 2020. The price band for the IPO was set at ₹305-306 per share.

