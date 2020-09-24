Angel Broking IPO subscribed 3.95 times on final day

Mumbai: The ₹600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of brokerage firm Angel Broking witnessed a 3.95 times subscription on Thursday, the last day of bidding, on a day when the benchmark Sensex fell almost 3% over global concerns around covid-19.

The IPO received bids for 5.43 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.37 crore equity shares excluding anchor book, the data available on exchanges showed.

The portion reserved for institutional buyers was subscribed the most with 5.76 times followed by retail investors with 4.32 times and non-institutional investors got subscribed only 69%.

The subscription numbers for Angel Broking were significantly lower than those for recent IPOs such as Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd, which were subscribed 47 times and 149 times respectively. These two IPOs closed just a day ahead of the Angel Broking IPO.

Angel Broking, ahead of its public issue, raised ₹180 crore from 12 anchor investors including marquee names such as Goldman Sachs India, HDFC MF, Macquarie, Invesco Trustee, ICICI Prudential etc, at the higher end of the price band of ₹305-306 per share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of ₹300 crore by promoters and investors. The company will utilize fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Angel Broking is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares (through one of the subsidiaries AFPL) and financial products distribution to clients.

