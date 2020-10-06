Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Angel Broking makes dismal debut on stock exchanges
Angel Broking IPO was of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of ₹300 crore.
Angel Broking makes dismal debut on stock exchanges

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 07:30 AM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • The stock closes at 274.25, hitting an intraday high of 296.7 and low of 257 on the NSE

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak stock market debut on Monday at 275 apiece at a 10.13% discount over its issue price of 306. The stock closed at 274.25, hitting an intraday high of 296.7 and low of 257 on the NSE. With a price band of 305-306, the 600-crore public issue was subscribed 3.94 times during 22-24 September share sale.

Though the overall market sentiment was positive with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1% higher on Monday, Angel Broking’s listing could not replicate the fireworks of some of the other recent stock market debuts.

Last week, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares debuted at 23% and 115% premium, respectively, over their issue prices. Ashok Soota’s Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd saw their shares over double on their market debut last month.

Ahead of the Angel Broking initial public offering (IPO), analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd had said that the issue is fairly priced at the current price band considering its financial performance and growth prospects. “The company’s IPO is priced at 26.84 times FY20 earnings at upper price band." Angel Broking is one of the largest independent full-service retail broking houses in India.

Its broking services are offered through its online and digital platforms, and it has a network of more than 11,000 sub-brokers, as of June.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Proceeds of Angel Broking's issue will be used to meet working capital requirements.

