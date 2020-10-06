Angel Broking makes dismal debut on stock exchanges

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak stock market debut on Monday at ₹275 apiece at a 10.13% discount over its issue price of ₹306. The stock closed at ₹274.25, hitting an intraday high of ₹296.7 and low of ₹257 on the NSE. With a price band of ₹305-306, the ₹600-crore public issue was subscribed 3.94 times during 22-24 September share sale.

Though the overall market sentiment was positive with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1% higher on Monday, Angel Broking’s listing could not replicate the fireworks of some of the other recent stock market debuts.

Last week, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares debuted at 23% and 115% premium, respectively, over their issue prices. Ashok Soota’s Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd saw their shares over double on their market debut last month.

Ahead of the Angel Broking initial public offering (IPO), analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd had said that the issue is fairly priced at the current price band considering its financial performance and growth prospects. “The company’s IPO is priced at 26.84 times FY20 earnings at upper price band." Angel Broking is one of the largest independent full-service retail broking houses in India.

Its broking services are offered through its online and digital platforms, and it has a network of more than 11,000 sub-brokers, as of June.

