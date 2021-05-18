Market will continue to look at the future. The current impact that we are going to see in the first half will already get discounted in a month or so along with corporate earnings announcement of first quarter results which may not be as great compared to quarter four. That is when I see the market to hit the bottom which is a good opportunity for investors to buy at dips keeping in view of next 3 years which appears to be far more bullish than what we have seen. When the market will look at second half and beyond, it will take a bullish stand.