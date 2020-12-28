Angel Broking's three stock recos with a potential upside between 30% and 41%

We are now back to record highs and this week would be quite crucial to understand whether the Nifty is heading towards 14,000 or not.

The second last week of 2020 was indeed a historical week for the Indian stock market, as index registered fresh record high in the early morning trade on Monday but these gains were short lived as sharp sell-off was seen to plunge below 13,200 mark. In next three sessions, V-shaped recovery was seen to erase all of losses to conclude the week marginally lower. We are now back to record highs and this week would be quite crucial to understand whether the Nifty is heading towards 14,000 or not.

Let see how things pan out because the last week of the year is generally considered a muted one in the absence of Foreign Institutional investors. Meanwhile, here are the three top stock picks by Angel Broking which can deliver gains between 30% and 41% in the highly volatile stock markets which are expected to remain bullish in the next year.

Swaraj Engine

CMP: ₹1,344, Target Price: ₹1,891, 40.7% upside

Swaraj Engines is engaged in the business of manufacturing diesel engines and hi-tech engine components. Diesel Engines are specifically designed for tractor application. Going forward, the brokerage expects recovery in the tractor industry (due to robust Rabi crop production, hike in MSP & the forecast of a normal monsoon) will benefit players like Swaraj Engines.

CMP: ₹1,950, Target Price: ₹2,593, 33% upside

"We are positive on the company given expected long term growth rates of ~15% CAGR. Stable margins profile and moderating competitive intensity," says Angel Broking.

Bandhan Bank

CMP: ₹399, Target Price: ₹525, 31.6% upside

Bandhan bank is one of India’s leading east based microfinance lending led bank. This places the bank at a significant advantage over other MFIs in the form of very low cost of funds. While Bandhan Bank started off as a MFI it is diversifying its loan book. With the takeover of Gruh Finance mortgages account for ~ 26% of the banks lending books while commercial banking accounts for ~6.5% of the company's loan book. The company is looking to diversify its loan book and geographical spread over the next 5 years.