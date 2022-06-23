Sharing its top stock picks, domestic brokerage and research firm Angel One has suggested four stocks Suprajit Engineering, AU Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia and Oberoi Realty that investors can buy, seeing an upside potential of up to 50%.

Angel One's top stock picks -

Suprajit Engineering: “We believe SEL is prime beneficiary of ramp-up in production by OEMs across the globe and is well insulated from threat of EV (is developing new products). Its premium valuations are justified in our opinion owing to strong outlook and top-grade quality of earnings," the note stated.

Suprajit Engineering (SEL), is the largest supplier of automotive cables to the domestic OEMS with presence across both 2Ws and PVs. The brokerage has Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹485 apiece, implying a potential upside of over 45%.

Au Small Finance Bank: Given stable asset quality, Angel One expects loan growth to pick up in Q2FY22 which should lead to a rerating for the bank and is positive on Au small Finance Bank shares with a Buy rating with a target price of ₹848, implying a potential upside of over 38% from current stock level.

Jubilant Ingrevia: At current levels, the chemical stock is trading at a significant discount to other chemical companies. Therefore, the brokerage believes that there is value in the stock at current levels and hence rate it a Buy with a price target of ₹700, with an upside of over 50%.

Oberoi Realty: “We expect occupancy levels to improve in CY2022. Good consolidation is seen across India towards top-10 players, who now holds 11.2% market share as compared to 5.4% in 2017. We believe that top-10 players will continue to gain market share," it said.

Oberoi Realty is a real-estate company, focusing on the MMR region, having business vertices of residential and commercial real-estate. Angel One's buy rating on the realty stock comes with a target of ₹1,000, implying a potential upside of over 30%.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.