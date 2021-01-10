Angel Broking's top stock picks for January

The rally in the past few months has become broader with more sectors participating in the rally. Analysts at Angel Broking expect the rally in cyclical sectors to continue for now given the risk-on environment globally and expect sectors like auto, BFSI, consumer durables and cement will continue to outperform. "While we expect cyclical sectors will continue to do well we also continue to remain positive on chemicals, IT and Pharma given strong revenue visibility in these sectors, says the brokerage. Angel Broking gives a list of 14 top stock picks for January as below: