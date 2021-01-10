Angel Broking's top stock picks for January

Angel Broking's top stock picks for January1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Angel Broking gives a list of 14 top stock picks across sectors for January.
The rally in the past few months has become broader with more sectors participating in the rally. Analysts at Angel Broking expect the rally in cyclical sectors to continue for now given the risk-on environment globally and expect sectors like auto, BFSI, consumer durables and cement will continue to outperform. "While we expect cyclical sectors will continue to do well we also continue to remain positive on chemicals, IT and Pharma given strong revenue visibility in these sectors, says the brokerage. Angel Broking gives a list of 14 top stock picks for January as below:
Stock, Current market price* (Rs), Target price (Rs)
Healthcare & Pharma
Metropolis Healthcare, 2,049, 2,593
Narayana Hrudayalaya, 445, 500
IT
Persistent System, 1,520, 1,677
Auto
Ashok Leyland, 104, 122
NRB Bearings, 99, 118
Swaraj Engines, 1,450, 1,891
Banking
IDFC First Bank. 39, 44
Bandhan Bank, 397, 525
Chemicals
Atul, 6,456, 7,339
Galaxy Surfact., 2,134, 2,569
Consumer Durables
Hawkins Cooker, 6,111, 6,776
Whirlpool India, 2,596, 3,032
Others
Gujarat Gas, 378, 450
JK Lakshmi Cement, 345, 422
*Closing price as on 4th January, 2021
FIIs drive stock market rally in December
Indian equities closed in the green for third month in a row up by 7.8% to 13,982 post a 11% rally in November on the back of positive news flow on the vaccine front. The rally was driven by continued strong FII inflows in December which stood at a record ₹62,016 crore on the back of ₹60,358 crore inflows in November 2020. Continued improvement in underlying economic conditions coupled a global risk on environment post the US elections has led to record flows into Indian equities.
