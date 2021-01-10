Angel Broking's top stock picks for January

The rally in the past few months has become broader with more sectors participating in the rally. Analysts at Angel Broking expect the rally in cyclical sectors to continue for now given the risk-on environment globally and expect sectors like auto, BFSI, consumer durables and cement will continue to outperform. "While we expect cyclical sectors will continue to do well we also continue to remain positive on chemicals, IT and Pharma given strong revenue visibility in these sectors, says the brokerage. Angel Broking gives a list of 14 top stock picks for January as below:

Healthcare & Pharma

Metropolis Healthcare, 2,049, 2,593

Narayana Hrudayalaya, 445, 500

IT

Persistent System, 1,520, 1,677

Auto

Ashok Leyland, 104, 122

NRB Bearings, 99, 118

Swaraj Engines, 1,450, 1,891

Banking

IDFC First Bank. 39, 44

Bandhan Bank, 397, 525

Chemicals

Atul, 6,456, 7,339

Galaxy Surfact., 2,134, 2,569

Consumer Durables

Hawkins Cooker, 6,111, 6,776

Whirlpool India, 2,596, 3,032

Others

Gujarat Gas, 378, 450

JK Lakshmi Cement, 345, 422

*Closing price as on 4th January, 2021

FIIs drive stock market rally in December

Indian equities closed in the green for third month in a row up by 7.8% to 13,982 post a 11% rally in November on the back of positive news flow on the vaccine front. The rally was driven by continued strong FII inflows in December which stood at a record ₹62,016 crore on the back of ₹60,358 crore inflows in November 2020. Continued improvement in underlying economic conditions coupled a global risk on environment post the US elections has led to record flows into Indian equities.