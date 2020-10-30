Angel broking's top three stock picks with an upside of up to 62%

The benchmark indices BSE Sensex has slipped by over 1,100 points in the last 10 days. The uncertainty in the domestic market has increased given mixed global cues amid uncertainty about the US stimulus bill and surge in coronavirus cases in developed markets. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. Here are the top three picks by Angel Broking for these uncertain times.

Hind. Aeronautics

CMP: ₹688, Target Price: ₹1,125, upside of 61.9%

Domestic Defence Company – HAL is one of the premier defense PSU in India along with BRL and has over the years showcased research, design and development capabilities with the successful development of military aircraft and helicopters such as the Ajeet, Marut, HPT-32, Kiran and Advanced Light Helicopter. Manufacturing Capability - Indigenous aircraft and helicopters HAL has also manufactured aircrafts under license from such foreign companies including the MiG 21FL/M/BIS, MiG-27, Dornier 228, Su-30 MkI, Hawk Mk 132 aircraft etc. Order Book - Currently the company has an order backlog of ~ ₹52,000 crore which is expected increase substantially over the next few years as the company is likely to get many new orders including orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A worth ₹39,000 crore which is expected to go for cabinet approval very soon.

VIP Industries

CMP: ₹273, Target Price: ₹375, upside of 37.5%

VIP Industries is a market leader (~50%+ share) with strong brand and wide distribution network. Recent correction provides investment opportunity in high quality stock from a long term perspective.

Inox Leisure

CMP: ₹254, Target Price: ₹350, upside of 36.7%

Share prices of this entertainment stock have corrected more than 40% as all theatres are closed down due to covid-19 issue. Although, long term fundamentals are intact. Covid-19 can lead to further consolidation in the industry.

















