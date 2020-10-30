Angel broking's top three stock picks with an upside of up to 62%

Domestic Defence Company – HAL is one of the premier defense PSU in India along with BRL and has over the years showcased research, design and development capabilities with the successful development of military aircraft and helicopters such as the Ajeet, Marut, HPT-32, Kiran and Advanced Light Helicopter. Manufacturing Capability - Indigenous aircraft and helicopters HAL has also manufactured aircrafts under license from such foreign companies including the MiG 21FL/M/BIS, MiG-27, Dornier 228, Su-30 MkI, Hawk Mk 132 aircraft etc. Order Book - Currently the company has an order backlog of ~ ₹52,000 crore which is expected increase substantially over the next few years as the company is likely to get many new orders including orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A worth ₹39,000 crore which is expected to go for cabinet approval very soon.