SMC Global Securities, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, 5paisa Capital, Angel One and BSE were among the stocks in the capital market space that came under selling pressure in Wednesday's trade on November 18, falling up to 3%, amid concerns that the market regulator could consider curbs on leveraged stock purchases.

The growing participation of retail investors in equity trading has pushed margin-funded bets to record levels, drawing SEBI's attention.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the regulator is considering restrictions on leveraged stock purchases as margin-funded bets swell to record levels, raising concerns that a market downturn could hurt retail investors, citing people familiar with the matter.

The regulator is weighing restrictions on fresh margin-funded purchases when the level of leverage in a stock crosses a threshold linked to its free float, the report said, citing one of the sources.

SEBI had earlier this year proposed widening the scope of the Margin Trading Facility (MTF). However, it has since put the expansion on hold and shifted its focus towards discussing tighter rules to contain any potential contagion effect from rising leveraged retail participation, the sources said.

"The regulatory checks do not suggest any cause for concern, but the rising retail participation requires additional risk management to contain any cascading effect in volatile markets," Reuters reported, citing one of the two sources.

However, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday that the regulator continues to consider proposals to strengthen the margin trading facility but has not taken a decision yet.

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SEBI weighs hard limits on margin-funded purchases Discussions are underway on whether "hard limits" are needed on the proportion of a company's shares that can be purchased through MTF, linked to its free float, the first source said.

If 5-10% of a company's free float is funded through margin trading, fresh MTF positions may not be permitted in that stock, the two sources said, adding that the limits and thresholds are still being finalised.

A fresh set of proposals will be issued for public consultation before the rules are finalised, they added.

Why is SEBI concerned about rising leveraged bets? The move reflects growing regulatory concerns over the rapid expansion of leveraged retail trading. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) products offered by brokers allow investors to purchase stocks using borrowed funds. Brokers provide leverage of up to four times an investor's capital, typically charging interest rates of 9-18%.

Such bets have climbed to ₹1.53 trillion ($16.3 billion), up 29% from a year earlier and nearly double their level at the end of 2024. Roughly two-thirds of this leverage is linked to trading in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

Margin-funded trades have contributed to sharp market swings in countries such as South Korea this year, where falling share prices triggered widespread margin calls. Regulators there subsequently tightened rules on leveraged products, temporarily halting new single-stock leveraged ETF launches and raising entry thresholds after acknowledging that they had moved too quickly to approve them, according to the Reuters report.

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(With inputs from Reuters)