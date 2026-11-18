SMC Global Securities, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, 5paisa Capital, Angel One and BSE were among the stocks in the capital market space that came under selling pressure in Wednesday's trade on November 18, falling up to 3%, amid concerns that the market regulator could consider curbs on leveraged stock purchases.

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The growing participation of retail investors in equity trading has pushed margin-funded bets to record levels, drawing SEBI's attention.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the regulator is considering restrictions on leveraged stock purchases as margin-funded bets swell to record levels, raising concerns that a market downturn could hurt retail investors, citing people familiar with the matter.

The regulator is weighing restrictions on fresh margin-funded purchases when the level of leverage in a stock crosses a threshold linked to its free float, the report said, citing one of the sources.

SEBI had earlier this year proposed widening the scope of the Margin Trading Facility (MTF). However, it has since put the expansion on hold and shifted its focus towards discussing tighter rules to contain any potential contagion effect from rising leveraged retail participation, the sources said.

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"The regulatory checks do not suggest any cause for concern, but the rising retail participation requires additional risk management to contain any cascading effect in volatile markets," Reuters reported, citing one of the two sources.

However, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday that the regulator continues to consider proposals to strengthen the margin trading facility but has not taken a decision yet.

SEBI weighs hard limits on margin-funded purchases Discussions are underway on whether "hard limits" are needed on the proportion of a company's shares that can be purchased through MTF, linked to its free float, the first source said.

If 5-10% of a company's free float is funded through margin trading, fresh MTF positions may not be permitted in that stock, the two sources said, adding that the limits and thresholds are still being finalised.

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A fresh set of proposals will be issued for public consultation before the rules are finalised, they added.

Why is SEBI concerned about rising leveraged bets? The move reflects growing regulatory concerns over the rapid expansion of leveraged retail trading. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) products offered by brokers allow investors to purchase stocks using borrowed funds. Brokers provide leverage of up to four times an investor's capital, typically charging interest rates of 9-18%.

Such bets have climbed to ₹1.53 trillion ($16.3 billion), up 29% from a year earlier and nearly double their level at the end of 2024. Roughly two-thirds of this leverage is linked to trading in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

Margin-funded trades have contributed to sharp market swings in countries such as South Korea this year, where falling share prices triggered widespread margin calls. Regulators there subsequently tightened rules on leveraged products, temporarily halting new single-stock leveraged ETF launches and raising entry thresholds after acknowledging that they had moved too quickly to approve them, according to the Reuters report.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.