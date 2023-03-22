Angel One approves fourth interim dividend of ₹9.60 per share; shares gain 3%1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:49 PM IST
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend is 31 March, 2023
Shares of retail brokerage company Angel One Ltd rallied over 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company's board of directors have approved a fourth interim dividend of ₹9.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.
