Angel One approves fourth interim dividend of 9.60 per share; shares gain 3%

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Meghna Sen
Angel One shares were trading at 1,127.65, up 3.28 per cent.

Shares of retail brokerage company Angel One Ltd rallied over 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company's board of directors have approved a fourth interim dividend of 9.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Shares of retail brokerage company Angel One Ltd rallied over 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company's board of directors have approved a fourth interim dividend of 9.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend is 31 March, 2023.

The dividend will be paid on or before 20 April, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, March 31, 2023, Angel One said.

The stock was trading at 1,127.65 per share, up 3.28 per cent during noon deals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
