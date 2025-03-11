Angel One changes record date for second interim dividend. Details here

Stock market today: Angel One, a stock broking and wealth management company, on Tuesday, March 11 tweaked the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

On Monday, after market hours, Angle One had informed exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, March 13, to consider a second interim dividend for FY25. It had also said that the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of second interim dividend shall be Friday, March 14, 2025.

However, today, in a new filing, the company said the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the interim dividend has been shifted to Thursday, March 20.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, March 14, the earlier record date intimated by the company.

Angel One Dividend History Angel One earlier in the ongoing financial year had announced a dividend of ₹11. Meanwhile, since November 2020, the mid-cap stock has announced 16 dividends.

In the past 12 months, Angel One has declared dividends amounting to ₹11 per share, with the dividend yield of 0.55%, according to Trendlyne data.

Angel One Share Price Trend Angel One shares ended the session on Tuesday at ₹2,040 apiece on the BSE, 0.13% lower amid weakness in the Indian stock market.

The stock traded close to its 52-week low level of ₹1,944.15, hit on March 4, 2025. Meanwhile, the stock has crashed 42% from its 52-week high level of 3,502.60, hit in December 2024.

According to Trendlyne data, Angel One share price has lost 27% in the past one year, while the stock is down 18.5% in the past six months. In the last one-month period alone, the stock has lost 15%.