Angel One declares ₹11 per share interim dividend for FY25. Record date, other details

Ujjval Jauhari
Published13 Mar 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Dividend Stock: Angel One declares interim dividend

Dividend Stock: Angel One declares 11 per share interim dividend for FY25. 

As per the intimation on the exchanges by Angel One, the Board of Directors of Angel one at their meeting on Thursday 13 March 2025 have approved declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 11.00/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 per share of the Company.

Angel One on March 10, 2025, had intimated the exchanges that the Board of Directors would consider declaration of the 2nd Interim Dividend, for the financial year 2024-25, by circular resolution on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Angel One- record date, other details

Record Date- Angel One already intimated the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, Angel One Board has decided that Record date for the said dividend shall be Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The record date implies that the investors who want to avail the benefit of receiving  the interim dividend need to have bough Angel One shares at least day before the record date for their names to appear in the eligible shareholders to receive Angel One's announced dividend ,as per the T+1 settlement procedure

Angel one said that the dividend shall be paid on or before April 12, 2025 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, March 20, 2025, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

First Published:13 Mar 2025, 01:09 PM IST
