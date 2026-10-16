Angel One Dividend 2026: Check amount, record date, yield, history, Q2 results of broking stock

Angel One Dividend 2026: Stockbroking firm Angel One announced second interim dividend for the financial year 2026- 27 at the rate of ₹1.40 per equity share of face value of ₹1 per share of the company.

The company announced the dividend payout on Thursday, 15 October, along with financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026.

Angel One Dividend 2026 record date In an exchange filing dated 6 October, Angel One announced that 22 October 2026, Thursday, has been fixed as the record date for its upcoming second interim dividend to determine eligible shareholders.

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“The record date for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if any, so declared, will be Thursday, October 22, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

Angel One dividend history Angel One Ltd. has maintained a track record of distributing dividends to shareholders through multiple interim and final payouts during a financial year. In 2026, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹23 per share in January, followed by ₹1.75 per share in March and ₹1 per share in July.

In 2025, Angel One declared a final dividend of ₹26 per share in May, along with interim dividends of ₹11 per share each in January and March. The three dividend payments together amounted to ₹48 per share during the year.

Angel One dividend yield At the current market price of ₹303.25 per share, Angel One offers a dividend yield of 8.49%. However, the yield falls to 1.67% after accounting for bonus issues and stock splits. This adjusted figure offers a more accurate basis for comparing the company’s dividend returns by factoring in changes to its share structure.

Angel One Q2 results 2026 Angel One reported a 45% quarter-on-quarter jump in consolidated net profit to ₹335 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, up from ₹231 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue remained broadly stable at ₹1,427 crore, compared with ₹1,430 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA increased 31% to ₹636 crore from ₹485 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 44.6% from 33.9%.

Angel One’s average client funding book reached a record high of ₹7,450 crore in Q2FY27, registering a 40.5% year-on-year increase, indicating stronger demand for client funding. Credit distribution also witnessed robust growth, with disbursements rising 51.8% year-on-year to ₹690 crore during the quarter. In September 2026, monthly credit distribution touched an all-time high of nearly ₹280 crore.

Meanwhile, unique systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations declined 19% year-on-year to 19 lakh in Q2FY27. In the wealth management segment, assets under management (AUM) surged 160.5% year-on-year to ₹16,000 crore. The company's wealth management client base crossed 2,975 as of September 2026.

Angel One's asset management business recorded assets under management (AUM) of ₹5.7 billion as of the end of September 2026, marking a 41.3% increase from the same period last year.

“The second quarter reinforced the resilience of our client franchise despite significant changes in India’s market structure including revised bank funding norms and introduction of the Closing Auction Session in cash equities. While these changes temporarily impacted broking activity, client engagement recovered steadily, with our average daily orders reaching 5.8 million in September 2026, approaching pre-CAS levels. More importantly participation deepened as our average client funding book reached a record high of ₹ 74.5 billion, growing by 40.5% year-on-year," said Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO.