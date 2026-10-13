Angel One Dividend 2026: Record date out; check amount announcement date, history, yield, returns of broking stock

Angel One Dividend 2026: Stockbroking firm Angel One announced that its board will consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 Oct 2026, 12:54 PM IST
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Angel One Dividend 2026: The announcement comes ahead of the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 15 October. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Angel One Dividend 2026: The announcement comes ahead of the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 15 October. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Angel One Dividend 2026: Stockbroking firm Angel One announced that its board will consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

The announcement comes ahead of the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 15 October, to review and approve the company’s financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

It is to be noted that the dividend payout is yet to be declared by the company.

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Angel One dividend 2026: Record date

In an exchange filing dated 6 October, Angel One said that the record date for its upcoming second interim dividend has been set as Thursday, 22 October, 2026, to determine the shareholders eligibility.

“The record date for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if any, so declared, will be Thursday, October 22, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

Angel One dividend history

Angel One Ltd. has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders through multiple interim and final dividend payouts during a financial year. In 2026, the company declared an interim dividend of 23 per share in January, followed by 1.75 per share in March and 1 per share in July.

In 2025, Angel One declared a final dividend of 26 per share in May, in addition to interim dividends of 11 per share each in March and January. Together, these three payouts amounted to 48 per share for the year.

Angel One dividend yield

At the current share price of 303.25, Angel One’s dividend yield stands at 8.49%. However, after adjusting for bonus issues and stock splits, the dividend yield is lower at 1.67%. This adjustment provides a more comparable view of the company’s dividend returns by accounting for changes in its share structure.

Angel One Q2 business update FY27

The company’s total client base increased 1.1% month-on-month (MoM) and 17.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 39.98 million, compared with 34.08 million a year earlier. However, gross client additions declined 19.6% MoM and 17.1% YoY to 0.45 million.

Despite the slowdown in client acquisition, the average client funding book rose 6.1% MoM to 78.7 billion from 74.1 billion in the previous month. On a YoY basis, it registered a robust increase of 41% from 55.5 billion.

Meanwhile, unique mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations fell 25.3% to 5.87 lakh, compared with 7.20 lakh in the previous month and 7.86 lakh in the corresponding month last year.

The average daily turnover (ADTO) declined 6.9% YoY to 44,879 billion from 48,183 billion. The contraction in turnover could weigh on the company’s revenue growth.

On a quarterly basis, the overall client base grew 17.3% YoY to 39.9 million from 34.08 million in the year-ago period. However, gross client additions fell 14% YoY to 1.49 million, indicating a slowdown in new customer acquisition.

Angel One share price performance

Angel One shares have gained 2.93% over the past week, indicating a recovery in the stock’s recent performance. However, the stock has slipped 0.80% over the past month and declined 11.08% over the past three months, reflecting near-term weakness. The six-month performance has been more positive, with the stock rising 7.78% during the period.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Angel One shares have advanced 28%, while the stock has gained 29.18% over the past year. Over a two-year period, the shares have risen 11.95%, while the three-year gain stands at 46.06%.

Over the past five years, Angel One shares have climbed 89.90%, reflecting substantial gains over the longer term.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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