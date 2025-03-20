Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, Axtel Industries share prices in focus as will trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks 2025: Angel One Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, Axtel Industries share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today

Regarding the dividend, the record date for determining the list of eligible stockholders to receive the dividend was set for Thursday, March 20, 2025 by Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries.

According to the T+1 Settlement procedure, investors who wished to take advantage of the dividend announcement had to purchase shares of Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, and Axtel Industries at least one day before the record date in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders who would be eligible to receive the dividend.

Dividend payout details Ange One Dividend details- The Board of Directors of Angel one at their meeting on Thursday 13 March 2025 have approved declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 11.00/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 per share of the Company.

As per the release on the exchanges by Angel One Angel the dividend shall be paid on or before April 12, 2025 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, March 20, 2025, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

Galaxy Surfactant dividend details- On March 15, 2025, the Board of Galaxy Surfactants considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend of Rs.18/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for payment of this interim dividend was fixed as March 20, 2025. The interim dividend as per the company shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the record date.

Axtel Industries Ltd dividend details- The had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.00 (Rupees Five only) i.e., 50% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2024-25, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 15th March, 2025.