With the arrival of Samvat 2081, Ventura Securities took a bullish stance on Indian equities, recommending five stocks that it believes hold significant upside potential. The brokerage cited promising growth across various sectors, including banking, entertainment, public services, and financial services. Ventura's report forecasts upside potential ranging from 27 per cent to as high as 140 per cent for a 24-month period.

Ventura expects the overall trend to remain positive in Samvat 2081 and maintains a long-term bullish stance on Indian equities, citing the country's supportive domestic environment.

Diwali Picks 2024 Let's take a look at these 5 stocks:

Angel One: Ventura issued a 'Buy' rating on Angel One with a target price of ₹3,935 over a 24-month period, indicating an over 40 per cent upside potential. Known for its strong foothold in the stockbroking and allied services industry, Angel One has seen substantial client base expansion, achieving a 17.2x increase since FY19. Holding a notable 14.7 per cent market share in the Demat segment, the company’s revenue growth outlook appears robust, supported by increasing market penetration and potential profit margin expansion. Ventura valued Angel One at 17 times its FY27 estimated P/E, underscoring the company’s strong market position and optimistic growth trajectory.

Tejas Networks: Tejas Network (TNL) earned a 'Buy' recommendation from Ventura, with a target price of ₹1,850 over 18 to 24 months, translating to a projected 48.5 per cent upside. Ventura expects TNL’s revenue, EBITDA, and net earnings to experience robust growth over FY24-27, with compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) of 62.5 per cent, 91.8 per cent, and 156 per cent, respectively. The company's EBITDA and net margins are expected to improve to 17.7 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively by FY27. Ventura expects TNL to benefit from a strong order book, expansion into international markets, and efficiency gains, projecting improvements in return ratios, including RoE and RoIC to 18.3 per cent and 15.9 per cent, respectively. The company's expanding global reach and margin improvements position it as an attractive long-term investment.

Hindustan Zinc: Ventura's report suggested that Hindustan Zinc (HZL) could deliver an upside of 34 per cent over the next 24 months, reaching a target price of ₹680 per share. HZL's revenue is expected to grow from ₹34,098 crore in FY23 to ₹39,818.8 crore in FY27, while EBITDA could expand to ₹23,086.9 crore, pushing the company's margins to an impressive 58 per cent. PAT is projected to rise to ₹13,976.4 crore, resulting in a PAT margin of 35.1 per cent. The report also anticipated that HZL's RoE and RoCE to remain robust, around 52.3 per cent and 52.4 per cent, respectively by FY27. Ventura emphasised HZL's dominant market position, cost-efficient operations, and the potential to capitalise on the increasing demand for zinc and silver, making the company an attractive investment within the public sector landscape.

Tips Music: While expecting a 27.5 per cent upside potential over the next 24 months, Ventura issued a 'Buy' rating on Tips Music, with a target price of ₹1,010. The company’s revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8 per cent, reaching ₹493 crore by FY27. EBITDA is forecasted to increase by 31.1 per cent CAGR to ₹357 crore, with margin expansion to 72.5 per cent, while net earnings are expected to rise from ₹127 crore in FY24 to ₹287 crore by FY27, reflecting a 31.2 per cent CAGR. Ventura valued Tips at 40 times its FY27 P/E, driven by its resilient revenue growth and expanding margin outlook. Tips’ strong position in the entertainment industry and its efficient cost structure contributed to Ventura’s optimistic outlook.

Fino Payments Bank: Ventura’s 'Buy' recommendation on Fino Payments Bank (FPB) came with the highest projected upside among the five stocks. It has a target price of ₹856 over 24 to 30 months, representing a remarkable 140 per cent upside from the current market price of ₹387. FPB's net revenues, operating profit, and net earnings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 28 per cent, 38 per cent, and 34 per cent, respectively over FY24-FY27. The bank’s unique model, where merchants double as branches and earn commissions on transactions, has enabled it to maintain a low-cost structure with minimal manpower and capital expenditures. Ventura also cited FPB's transition to a Small Finance Bank (SFB) as a key driver of future growth, particularly as the bank leverages its existing technological infrastructure to achieve economies of scale post-FY27.