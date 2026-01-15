Angel One Q3 results: Profit jumps 27% QoQ; board approves interim dividend, stock-split

Angel One Q3 results: Brokerage firm Angel One on Thursday, January 15, reported a 26.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in December quarter consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹268.7 crore from ₹211.7 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's consolidated total gross revenues for the quarter stood at ₹1,337.7 crore in Q3FY26, up 11.1% from ₹1,204.2 crore in Q2FY26.

Reported EBDAT jumped 24.8% QoQ to ₹405 crore from ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, while EBDAT margin stood at 39.4% in Q3 versus 34.5% in Q2.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the first interim dividend of ₹23 per share for FY26.

The record date for the purpose is January 21, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before February 13, 2026.

The company's board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

"The board of directors of the company has approved sub-division/split of 1 existing equity share of the company, having a face value of ₹10 each, into 10 equity shares of the company having a face value of ₹1 each," said the company in its exchange filing.

"Our direct and assisted channels remain strong, supported by a nationwide base of 10,000+ APs and 11,000+ MFDs. We delivered our highest-ever orders in commodities at 35 million and ₹1.7 trillion ADTO. Our emerging businesses continue to scale well, supported by strong SIP momentum and a 56% QoQ rise in credit disbursements to ₹7.1 billion, translating into a ₹28 billion annual run rate," said Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO.

Business metrics in Q3 Angel One's total client base increased by 4.8% QoQ at 35.7 million, while gross client acquisition improved by 0.5% QoQ at 1.75 million. The company's share in India’s demat accounts improved by 8 bps QoQ to 16.5%.

Wealth management AUM jumped 33.7% QoQ to ₹82.2 billion. The AUM of the asset management company rose by 16.7% QoQ to ₹4.7 billion.

