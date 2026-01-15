Mint Market
Subscribe

Angel One Q3 results: Profit jumps 27% QoQ; board approves interim dividend, stock-split

Angel One's Q3 results showed a 26.9% rise in profit to 268.7 crore and an 11.1% increase in revenues to 1,337.7 crore. The company declared a 23 interim dividend and approved a 1:10 stock split.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Jan 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Angel One reported its Q3 results for 2026 on Thursday, January 15.
Angel One reported its Q3 results for 2026 on Thursday, January 15. (An AI-generated image)

Angel One Q3 results: Brokerage firm Angel One on Thursday, January 15, reported a 26.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in December quarter consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 268.7 crore from 211.7 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's consolidated total gross revenues for the quarter stood at 1,337.7 crore in Q3FY26, up 11.1% from 1,204.2 crore in Q2FY26.

Reported EBDAT jumped 24.8% QoQ to 405 crore from 324.6 crore in Q2FY26, while EBDAT margin stood at 39.4% in Q3 versus 34.5% in Q2.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the first interim dividend of 23 per share for FY26.

Also Read | Infosys Q3 Results 2026 Highlights: Net profit down 2% YoY to ₹6,666 cr

The record date for the purpose is January 21, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before February 13, 2026.

The company's board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

"The board of directors of the company has approved sub-division/split of 1 existing equity share of the company, having a face value of 10 each, into 10 equity shares of the company having a face value of 1 each," said the company in its exchange filing.

"Our direct and assisted channels remain strong, supported by a nationwide base of 10,000+ APs and 11,000+ MFDs. We delivered our highest-ever orders in commodities at 35 million and 1.7 trillion ADTO. Our emerging businesses continue to scale well, supported by strong SIP momentum and a 56% QoQ rise in credit disbursements to 7.1 billion, translating into a 28 billion annual run rate," said Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Profit slips 9% YoY to ₹269 crore

Business metrics in Q3

Angel One's total client base increased by 4.8% QoQ at 35.7 million, while gross client acquisition improved by 0.5% QoQ at 1.75 million. The company's share in India’s demat accounts improved by 8 bps QoQ to 16.5%.

Wealth management AUM jumped 33.7% QoQ to 82.2 billion. The AUM of the asset management company rose by 16.7% QoQ to 4.7 billion.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
 
Angel OneEarningsQ3 EarningsQ3 ResultsMarket-analysis
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAngel One Q3 results: Profit jumps 27% QoQ; board approves interim dividend, stock-split
Read Next Story