The company has been spending more than ₹100 crore per quarter on the Indian Premier League (IPL) spends, trying to make up for lost traction. This trend in the largest listed broker could be extrapolated across the industry. While the reportedly conservative players like Zerodha may cut back to an extent, marketing expenses are likely to go up for discount brokers going forward, leading to further compression of margins. Entry of deep-pocketed players in the industry could make matters worse for the incumbents.