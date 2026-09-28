Angel One sees 25% upside in this newly listed stock | Target price, time horizon, rationale

Shares of LCC Projects Limited recovered from intraday low during Monday’s trading session, but continued to trade in red. The recent decline in the stock has come after the civil construction stock has delivered 4.46% return over the last one week since listing.

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The company is widening into metro-rail and mining contracts and its revenue is likely to see a double digit CAGR growth over FY26-FY28E. Its EBITDA margin is likely to stay 14.0% in FY27E and FY28E, as per Angel One brokerage report which sees 25% potential upside in the stock.

LCC Projects share price outlook, rationale The company’s balance sheet deleverages as equity grows and its net worth of ₹888 crores in FY26 is likely to rise with the ₹258 crore fresh issue, taking debt-to-equity below the 0.97x reported at FY26, according to Angel One report.

LCC Projects’ ₹7,953 crore order book spans 103 projects and covers 2.2x FY26 revenue. The largest order book contracts span across 103 projects and covers 2.2x FY26 revenue.

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LCC Projects financial summary

LCC Projects share price target The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹181 per share for 12 months duration. “We initiate on LCC Projects with a BUY and a target price of ₹181, set at 12x FY28E EPS of ₹15.1. The stock has fallen from its ₹189 listing price to ₹147, close to the ₹146 issue price, and trades at 14.8x FY26 earnings. The target implies 23% upside over a 12-month horizon,” noted the brokerage in its report.

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LCC Projects share price trend The stock was trading 0.20% higher at ₹150 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,345.07 crore. It touched an intraday high of ₹150.65 per share and an intraday low of ₹144.10 per share. The stock has delivered a 5.45% return in one week. The IPO was listed at ₹189 per share, which is 29.45% premium over its issue price. The IPO was listed on September 17, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.