Angel One share price in focus as it announces dividend post Q4 Results

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated17 Apr 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Angel One Dividend details

The Board Meeting of Angel One held April 16, 2025 to consider and approve Q4 results also approved and recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 26/- per equity share (i.e. for the financial year 2024-25.) The dividend as per Angel One, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), will be paid to eligible investors within 30 days from date of AGM.

 

Angel one has had a history of rewarding investors with good dividend yeild. The company earlier had announced an interim dividend of 11, the record date for identifying eligible share holders for receiving dividend stood at 20 March. The company earlier also had announced another interim dividend of RS 11 per equity share , the record date for 2025 Equity Share stood on 21 Jan 2025

The dividend yield is a financial metric that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year in comparison to the price of its stock. A decent dividend yield is defined as three to five percent or more.

However, the market's condition also matters. The dividend yield is one of the most important factors that investors consider when buying dividend-paying stocks.

Angel One Q4 results

Meanwhile Angel One Q4 FY25 net profit at 174.5 crore marked a de-growth of 38.0% on sequential basis compared to 28.15 crore recorded in Q3 FY25/. eeh markets have remained under pressure with steep correction following unfavorable global cues, stretched valuations and FPI selling

As per the company release the consolidates earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation at 264.3 crore in Q4 ‘25 compared to 414crore in Q3 FY25, marked a de-growth of 36.2% on sequential basis

