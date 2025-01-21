Dividend Stocks: Angel One share price remains in focus on Tuesday as will trade Ex-dividend today. Angel One had declared interim dividend of Rs. 11 .00/- per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share and record date for the same stands today

Dividend details The Board of Directors of Angel One at their meeting on 13 Januay 2025 while had annproved the 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs. 11 .00/- per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date.

Record Date The Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors, had been set to be Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The record date on 21 January meant that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Angel One a day prior to the record date (i.e. Tuesday 21 January) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Angel One Dividend Payout date The dividend, as per the Angel One release on the exchanges, is set to be paid on or before February 12, 2024 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Tuesday, 21 January, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

Angel One Q3 Results: On Monday, January 13, Angel One had announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25), registering an 8.1% increase in net profit at ₹281.4 crore over ₹260.4 crore during the same time the previous year. As stricter rules in the derivatives industry weighed in as Angel One announced its lowest quarterly profit rise since going public in 2020.