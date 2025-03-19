Angel One share price jumps nearly 4% ahead of dividend record date tomorrow

Angel One share price jumped nearly 4% on Wednesday's trading session ahead of ahead of its record date for determining the shareholder eligibility for an second interim dividend of ₹11 per share. The record date and the ex-date for this purpose is March 20.

“The Board of Directors of the Company by way of circular resolution dated March 13, 2025 approved declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of ₹11 per equity share of face value of ₹10 per share of the Company. Further, as already intimated, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Thursday, March 20, 2025,” said the brokerage firm in its exchange filing.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tata Motors shares trade higher ahead of the board meet to consider fundraising

As stated in the exchange filing, the dividend will be paid on or before April 12, 2025, to the members listed in the Register of Members or recorded as beneficial owners of the shares in the depositories as of Thursday, March 20, 2025, which has been set as the record date for this purpose.

According to Trendlyne data, Angel One has issued 17 dividends since November 2, 2020. Over the last year, Angel One Ltd. has announced an equity dividend totaling ₹11 per share. With the current share price at ₹2168.6000, the dividend yield for Angel One stands at 0.51%.

Also Read | Defence PSU stock jumps 7% ahead of board meet to consider dividend

Angel One share price today Angel One share price today opened at ₹2,114.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,177.95, and an intraday low of ₹2,095.30 apiece.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated that after a 14-week correction of 44.36%, Angel One share price is showing signs of a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. If the stock sustains above ₹2,150, which appears likely, a dead cat bounce toward ₹2,300—the falling 50-day EMA—can be expected. This level will act as a key resistance zone. Traders should watch for sustained strength above ₹2,150, as it could trigger short-term buying momentum before encountering resistance near ₹2,300.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea shares surge nearly 5% on 5G Rollout in Mumbai